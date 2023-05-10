FWC approves rule changes to Atlantic greater amberjack

At its May meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved a rule to modify recreational and commercial regulations for greater amberjack in Atlantic state waters. To provide additional conservation benefits and harvest opportunities to Florida’s anglers in Atlantic state waters, these modifications will:

Reduce the commercial size limit from 36 to 34 inches fork length,

Reduce the import size limit statewide from 36 inches to 34 inches fork length,

Establish a recreational spawning season closure in April (consistent with the current federal commercial closure), and

Remove outdated commerical language.

A recent stock assessment found the South Atlantic greater amberjack stock is not overfished or undergoing overfishing. Last year, the South Atlantic Council approved changes for greater amberjack, including increasing quotas and modifying commercial and recreational management changes. Cooperative greater amberjack management between Atlantic state and federal waters is necessary to provide additional harvest opportunities, conservation benefits, and help ensure the stock remains sustainable for the future.

The greater amberjack regulations in Atlantic state waters will go into effect at a later date once pending federal regulations have been implemented by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce.

For current recreational amberjack regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations”, then select “Reef Fish” and “Amberjack”. For current commercial amberjack regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Commercial Regulations”, then select “Jacks (Amberjacks)”.