FWC appoints Colonel Roger Young as executive director

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) voted to appoint Colonel Roger Young to the position of executive director. He replaces Eric Sutton, former executive director, who retired last December. Chairman Barreto touted Colonel Young’s leadership and experience with challenging conservation issues.

“Colonel Young’s leadership is second to none, and I’m confident that he will do a fantastic job leading the agency,” said Chairman Rodney Barreto. “As executive director, I feel that he will take the FWC to the next level.”

While growing up in Miami, Colonel Roger Young spent a lot of time on the water fishing and enjoying the outdoors. After high school, he attended Florida State University receiving his degree in social science with an emphasis in environmental studies. Colonel Young then returned to South Florida, and it was there he realized he could do something he loved while also protecting the resources that were important to him and he applied with the Florida Marine Patrol.

Shortly after the FWC was created, Colonel Young continued to promote through the ranks in the Southwest Region. He spent a total of 24 years there and served as Regional Commander for the last six until promoting to Colonel in June of 2021. Colonel Young is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, the National Association of Conservation Law Enforcement Chiefs Academy, and the FDLE Senior Leadership Program.

“I’m humbled and honored beyond belief. I’ve been passionate about public service and conservation in the state of Florida my entire life,” said Colonel Roger Young. “The thought of leading this agency from the front as the executive director is a privilege that I can’t even express in words.”

Colonel Young’s appointment as executive director will now go to the Florida Senate for confirmation.