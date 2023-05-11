The Muslims of America, Inc. Observed the 2nd Annual Commemoration Ceremony
Dignitaries from the United States, four dignitaries from Mali, and others from Canada and Trinidad & Tobago who all attended the esteemed Urs Mubarak event
The Muslims of America, Inc. observed the 2nd Annual Commemoration in honour of the late Hazrat El Sheikh Syed Mubarak Ali Shah Gillani Al Hashmi April 30, 2023HANCOCK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Muslims of America, Inc.(TMOA), headquartered in Holy Islamberg, Hancock, New York, USA, commemorated the 2nd Annual Urs (end of worldly life ceremony) for the late Hazrat El Sheikh Syed Mubarak Ali Shah Gillani Al Hashmi wal Hassani Wa Hussaini Qadiree on April 30, 2023.
The Urs Mubarak is the anniversary of a Saint’s (Wali) passing, and is generally held at the blessed Darbar or Holy Shrine where that blessed being rests. However, this year’s commemoration was not only celebrated in Lahore, but also throughout the world in the United States, Egypt, Trinidad and Tobago, and Canada, while the main event in Lahore was live streamed to thousands of viewers who also participated in commemorating the life of this great Sufi master.
The Islamic Republic of Pakistan was very graceful in issuing visas to over 40 well respected dignitaries from the United States, 4 dignitaries from Mali, and others from Canada and Trinidad & Tobago who all attended the esteemed Urs Mubarak event.
Traveling a great distance from the Sindh Province was special guest Muhammad Mian Soomro, former Prime Minister of Pakistan and former Governor of Sindh. Among the Malian dignitaries were Seid Cherif Ahmed Tidiane Haidara, the son of Seid Cherif Ousmane Madani Haidara the President of the High Islamic Council of Mali, and a member of Ahlul Bayt (noble descendant of the Holy Last Messenger (peace be upon him). Seid Cherif Ousmane Madani Haidara was unfortunately unable to attend the Urs commemoration in Lahore, but felt so deeply honored by the invitation that he sent his well respected son in his stead - Cherif Ahmed Tidiane Haidara. Cherif Ahmed remarked about his experience visiting the shrine of Hazrat Sheikh Syed Mubarak Ali Shah Gillani, “I have never had the pleasure of meeting Hazrat Sheikh Syed Mubarak Ali Shah, but when I visited his Darbar I immediately felt an intense spiritual connection with him and this experience was beyond my expectations.”
Sheikh Alpha Daha Kounta, the President of the High Council of Qadriyya of Mali also attended the Urs program in Lahore in representation of all the Qadiree Shayukh of Mali. During his visit, Sheikh Kounta also visited many very prominent places in Lahore - such as Badshahi Masjid and the Holy Darbar of Hazrat Ali Hujweri for Jummuah prayer.
During the Urs commemoration, various speakers captured the many great works, institutions established, and the many lives saved by the great Sheikh Mubarak Ali Shah Gillani during his lifetime.
In addition to speeches, the entire Holy Quran was recited numerous times as well as heartfelt odes and prayers for Hazrat Sheikh Gillani.
The Honorable Khalifah Hussein Adams expressed, “this great Wali sacrificed his entire life to educate and reform generations - which resulted in the development of many who will serve humanity by educating and reforming until the end of time. These honorable people who traveled here from so far are a testament to this beautiful Saint’s impact during his stay in this world.”
The Darbar of Hazrat El Sheikh Syed Mubarak Ali Shah Gillani is under construction by renowned architect Kaamil Khan Mumtaz and will serve as the site for future annual commemorations as well as daily visits from all over the world
Matthew Gardner
The Muslims of America, Inc.
+1 803-526-2059
Islamic.post@tmoamerica.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook