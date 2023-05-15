Baja Call Center Takes Initiative to Ensure Community Safety with First Responder Certification

Baja Call Center prioritizes community safety by certifying supervisors and employees as Certified First Responders, funds raised support children with cancer.

BAJA CALIFORNIA, MEXICO, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Baja Call Center, a leading call center and customer service solutions provider, has announced that it has certified its supervisors and administrative employees as Certified First Responders. The certification course, taught by Dr. Manuel Valle and sanctioned by COEPRA (State Council for Accident Prevention), covered essential first responder skills, including scene safety, initial patient management, airway obstruction, fractures, wound care, and cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

The company's leadership recognized the critical need for a well-prepared team capable of responding to any emergency to ensure their team's safety and well-being. As an added benefit, all funds raised by the event were donated to support children with cancer, highlighting Baja Call Center's commitment to giving back to the community.

"At Baja Call Center, we believe that supporting our community goes beyond providing excellent service to our clients," said Justin Lines, CEO of Baja Call Center. "By certifying our team as Certified First Responders, we are not only ensuring their safety but also making a difference in the lives of children with cancer. We are proud to give back to the community that has supported us."

The certification course was led by Dr. Manuel Valle and Alan Leon, the Tijuana TUM Paramedic Supervisor. The event was organized by Pedro Urias, a Baja Call Center Operations Manager, and TJ Bearded Monsters, an organization with over 10 years of experience in conducting activities that benefit homeless individuals and children with cancer.

The certification provided by COEPRA is recognized nationwide, which enables Baja Call Center's team to respond to emergency situations, both within and outside the workplace, with the necessary credentials and skills.

Baja Call Center's commitment to its community well-being extends beyond the workplace, as demonstrated by its dedication to supporting children with cancer. The company's leadership and dedication to its team serve as a model for other businesses looking to create a safe and supportive work environment.

