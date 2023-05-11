Global Uplift Project Opens New Sewing Center in Cameroon, West Africa

Girl with a Save a Girl kit Sample Save a Girl kit New Cameroon Sewing Center

Save a Girl ™ Program helps West African Girls Stay in School

LIVERMORE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Uplift Project (TGUP) has opened a new Save a Girl ™ (SaG) Sewing Center in Cameroon, West Africa. It is TGUP’s fourth such Center in the developing world, following prior centers in Kenya, Tanzania, and Nepal.

TGUP’s Save a Girl ™ program provides washable, reusable sanitary pads to adolescent girls. They help the girls manage their period so they can stay in school. TGUP has made and distributed more than 50,000 SaG kits in nine countries including South Africa, Zambia, Ivory Coast, Kenya, India, Tanzania, and Nepal.

According to UNICEF, more than 20,000,000 adolescent girls drop out of school every year because they cannot manage their period. The number might be as high as 50,000,000. It is the greatest preventable human tragedy in the world, says the agency.

The Global Uplift Project’s Save a Girl ™ kit costs $6 to make and lasts for three years. They are given free of charge to girls.

For its new Sewing Center in Cameroon, TGUP is partnering with the Cameroonian non-profit, Action for Change (AFC). AFC has worked since 2015 to promote the rights of women and girls, including programs to support gender equality and better education for school-age girls.

According to Brenda Birrell, TGUP’s Global Director of Save a Girl ™ Programs, “Keeping an adolescent girl in school for $2 per year might be the most effective thing we can do to improve the human condition. It is certainly one of the most humane.”

“When a 12- or 13-year old girl drops out of school, it is almost always catastrophic. She might be sold as a child bride. Or, sold into the sex trade. In no case is she able to realize her human potential. The tragedy is that this is entirely preventable,” said Birrell.

The World Bank says that better educated girls exhibit a wide array of pro-development characteristics. They delay sex longer, have fewer partners, and are more likely to use birth control. They marry later, have fewer children, see that their children are better educated, and have better vocational options for their entire lives. The benefits are passed on to future generations.

TGUP makes the Save a Girl ™ kits in sewing centers it operates in Kenya, Tanzania, Nepal, and now, Cameroon. The centers employ seamstresses who typically make 40% more than the national average in their countries. For many of them, the TGUP sewing center job is the first paying job they have ever had.

In addition to its Save a Girl ™ program, The Global Uplift Project builds small-scale infrastructure projects in developing countries. These include classrooms, medical clinics, latrines, water wells, libraries, playgrounds, and more.

The Cameroon Sewing Center is part of a larger campaign TGUP is carrying out with Rotary International District 5170 from the San Francisco Bay Area. That campaign is funding and distributing more than 10,000 reusable sanitary pads to girls in Africa and South Asia, including India.

Since its founding in 2007, TGUP has completed 300 projects in 24 of the poorest countries of the world, including Indonesia, Zambia, Nicaragua, Haiti, Myanmar, Guatemala, Brazil, Cambodia, and other countries.

The Global Uplift Project was founded in 2007 by a California high school teacher. It is a U.S.-based 501c3 nonprofit headquartered in California. To find out more, go to tgup.org.

