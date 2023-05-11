BIG Festival and Twitch announce a major streamers meet-up in Brazil
Streaming service will hold a 500m2 stand to welcome local Twitch streamersSAO PAULO, NY, BRAZIL, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The BIG Festival, the biggest electronic games festival in Latin America, continues to bring incredible news to its audience. Now, the organization announces the presence of Twitch, the world's most popular streaming service . In partnership with the BIG Festival, Twitch will provide a content and relationship meeting for streamers n Brazil.
Streamers will have the opportunity to exchange professional experiences with each other, while video game fans will be able to interact with their favorite creators and have access to exclusive information about their broadcasts. The Twitch area at the BIG Festival will feature an incredible 500m² stand, including a meet and greet area and VIP lounge for streamer relationships.
In addition to Twitch's attractions at the festival, Gaules and Baiano, two of the most important streamers on Twitch in Latin America , are already confirmed. They will be present at the event to share their experiences with those who already are or want to become a streamer and also to connect with fans. There will also be many other Brazilian streamers who will produce live content and participate in meet & greets with visitors.
Twitch's partnership with the BIG Festival also includes the provision of games and first-hand releases for streamers, as well as direct contact between game studios and creators.
Alongside other major game brands already confirmed at the event, such as Warner, Ubisoft, and Wargaming, Twitch's presence shows that the BIG Festival is a must-see destination for all game fans - as well as the most democratic event, with tickets starting at R$20*.
