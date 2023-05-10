Even with the COVID global health emergency officially over, the court's ruling in the case could have major implications for California businesses. It will apply to lawsuits that are currently pending, any new cases that fall within California's two-year window to file negligence lawsuits, and potentially future claims involving other infectious diseases.
Calif. top court reluctant to hold employers liable for COVID infections
