Multi-Award-Winning, Lakeside Modern Castle in Penticton, British Columbia to Auction via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

Sterling Manor, Penticton, British Columbia, Canada Modern castle overlooking Okanagan Lake in Penticton, BC International Design & Architecture multi-award-winner Rotating vehicle display surrounded with black and verdant green marbles Moments from the hills of the Naramata Bench wine region

In cooperation with Natalie Benedet and Scott Ross of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, Sterling Manor is set to auction in June.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Amid the rolling landscapes of Okanagan Valley awaits Sterling Manor, a modern masterpiece estate. Listed for $15.5 million CAD, the property is scheduled to auction with No Reserve next month via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Natalie Benedet and Scott Ross of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada. Bidding is scheduled to open 8 June and culminate on 14 June, making it the first property in British Columbia to be auctioned live at Sotheby's New York, the world’s premier destination for art and luxury. Bidding will also be available on Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“This property is a true masterpiece of architecture and interior design, with numerous awards to prove it.” stated Benedet. “It’s truly a testament to the lavish lifestyle awaiting for the next owner fortunate enough to call it home, and we’re thrilled to be working in cooperation with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions to find that next lucky buyer.”

The shores of Okanagan Lake, at the foot of the Naramata Bench, provides a picturesque backdrop for Sterling Manor. Envisioned as a modern castle, the home is a masterclass of architecture and interior design, with no expense spared and every luxury accounted for. The bespoke vertical entry gate hints at the opulence to come: follow the heated driveway to the sleek and modern exterior and enter the multi-award-winning interior design beyond. Craftsmanship, detail, and truly extraordinary finishes showcase the meticulous care in every inch of the three-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom estate. Outdoors, no fewer than seven unique exterior spaces provide seamless outdoor entertaining, with main patios overlooking the Okanagan. A rotating vehicle display surrounded with black and verdant green marbles awaits just inside, and a stylish glass elevator beckons for further property exploration on all three levels. The svelte contemporary design of the chef’s kitchen incorporates over a half-million dollars of technology from La Cornue, Sub Zero and Gaggenau, including a commercial-grade La Cornue stove. Sleek glass staircases connect each level, where even more luxury finishes, from marble to hand-painted wallpaper and crystal light fixtures, make art of every-day living.

Additional features include open beam steel construction including 14-inch concrete walls inspired by modern European design; gold-leafed standing mirrors and Christopher Boots light fixtures; top-of-the-line marble used throughout for both walls and flooring; seven unique exterior spaces, including main patios that feature stunning views of Okanagan Lake; and a private water purification system and heated—all just moments five minutes to South Okanagan Events Centre, 10 minutes to Penticton Airport and just over 1 hour to Kelowna International Airport, each supporting access via private jet.

Renowned across Canada and beyond as a top tourism destination, Okanagan Valley is one of the world’s most picturesque locales. The rolling landscape among the orchards and vineyards keep the region’s famed fine dining scene well-supplied with farm-to-table fare. Penticton sits at the very heart of wine country. A suite of world-class wines from the premier grape-growing region of British Columbia is a treat for the senses. The clear waters and sandy beaches of Okanagan Lake to the north and Skaha Lake to the south cement Penticton as a hotspot for luxurious lakeside living and outdoor recreation, both on and off the water. Take in the small-town charm of Penticton while its big-city amenities thrill locals and visitors alike. Art galleries, local artisans, and the booming South Okanagan Events Centre—a 5,000-seat multi-purpose arena—put Penticton on the map as a thriving cultural hub. A private plane or a commercial flight out of Penticton Airport will bring you to Vancouver in an hour, making this an ideal home base to enjoy the natural splendor of British Columbia and beyond.

Sterling Manor is available for showings daily by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 34 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

