Allen University Graduates Over 100 Students

Allen University and Dickerson-Green Seminary at Allen University Have Largest Graduating Class in Decades

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allen University graduated its largest class in decades with a total of 112 students. In like fashion, the Dickerson-Green Seminary at Allen University graduated its largest group of students with Masters of Divinity and Masters of Science in Religious Studies since its inception. The 2023 Commencement services were celebrated in two locations on campus and ushered in approximately 1000 family members, alumni and community leaders.

"To say that we are extremely proud of the 2023 graduating class is an understatement. These young adults persevered through the pandemic as well as other personal hurdles that may have posed distractions along the way. They are evidence that All That Can Be Imagined, is being achieved at Allen University."-Dr. Ernest C. McNealey, President Allen University.

About Allen University

Allen University is a Liberal Arts institution located in the heart of South Carolina. The vision of AU is rooted in its commitment to preparing leaders who are skilled in communication, critical thinking, business acumen and possess high moral character. Allen University ranked #1 among HBCUs in South Carolina and #8 of the Top 15 HBCU Hidden Gems across the United States, (2023 Online Schools Guide). Learn more at www.allenuniversity.edu.