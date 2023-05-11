American Transplant Congress 2023 Announces Abstracts Now Available to View on ATC Website
1,800 abstracts from around the world have been accepted to ATC 2023, representing most exciting science in transplantationMOUNT LAUREL, NEW JERSEY, USA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Abstracts selected for presentation at The American Transplant Congress, (ATC), are now posted on the ATC2023 website and available for viewing in advance of the Congress, which this year takes place from June 3 through June 7, 2023 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, CA.
This year, 1,800 abstracts will be presented at the Congress representing some of the most important research underway in the field of soft tissue and organ transplantation. In addition to the United States, research has been presented from a multitude of countries including South Korea, Canada, Japan, Taiwan, China, France, the United Kingdom and other European nations. The information to view abstracts and build your schedule is posted online: https://atcmeeting.org/build-your-schedule.
Poster presenters will be in front of their poster boards during daily morning and afternoon networking breaks held in the Exhibit Hall. In addition, five-minute oral abstract presentations are scheduled at the end of each session with time for questions from the audience. Sessions are designed with specific topic-driven presentations.
Highlights for 2023
One of the more highly-anticipated sessions this year is the Innovations in Transplantation session on Monday, June 5, 2023 from 11:00 AM - 11:55 AM PT, and is entitled: ABO Incompatible Organ Transplantation. ABO incompatible transplantation has long been considered a contraindication. However, as the organ shortage crisis continues and live donor transplantation continues to be an important solution option, this issue is being revisited in multiple settings.
The speakers will provide up- to-date experience in ABO incompatible transplantation in various solid organs and discuss strategies that have been effective in ameliorating hyperacute rejection.
The State-of-the-Art lectures include a presentation by Jay A. Fishman, MD, Director of the Transplant Infectious Diseases and Compromised Host Program at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) who will deliver the Thomas E. Starzl State-of-the-Art lecture entitled Infection in Transplantation: What Have We Learned From Pigs? on Sunday, June 4, from 11:00 – 11:30 a.m. PT.
In addition, Hiro Nakauchi MD, PhD of the Institute for Stem Cell Biology and Regenerative Medicine at Stanford University School of Medicine will deliver the Paul I. Terasaki State-of-the-Art lecture, sponsored by the Terasaki Innovation Center, on Growing Organs In Vivo: iPS Cell-derived Xeno-created Organs for Transplantation on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, from 12:00 – 12:30 p.m. PT.
Other program highlights include late-breaking abstracts, powerful Impact Sessions, Controversies in Transplantation, and In-depth Symposia programs centered on specific practice areas. Details for these sessions are provided on the ATC website.
In-person and Virtual Only Access Breakdown
For those unable to attend in-person in San Diego, select sessions will be live-streamed to the virtual audience in real-time. Please note that all sessions take place in the Pacific Time Zone.
ATC OnDemand
ATC will be capturing sessions to be released in an OnDemand format 10 business days after the Congress concludes. Registrants can add ATC OnDemand when registering by selecting “Best Value In-person” or “Best Value Virtual Only.”
General Information
The American Transplant Congress is designed for physicians, surgeons, scientists, nurses, organ procurement personnel, and pharmacists who are interested in the clinical and research aspects of solid organ and tissue transplantation. The meeting will provide the most current information in the field of transplant science.
The purpose of the meeting is to review and evaluate the latest clinical and basic science advances in transplantation science, medicine and surgery; investigate recent developments in transplant biology, immunology and organ preservation and examine the broad but critical issues in transplantation, including social and policy issues.
A variety of formats are planned that will encourage the exchange of new scientific and clinical information and support an interchange of opinions regarding care and management as well as socioeconomic, ethical and regulatory issues relevant to organ and tissue transplantation. ATC is designed with a variety of program layouts and formats to engage all types of learners.
Health & Safety: For the health and safety of attendees, ATC 2023 will proceed with a COVID-19 Vaccination and Booster strongly recommended approach. Mask wearing is also strongly recommended.
Prior to the start of the Congress, nearby COVID-19 testing sites will be identified for attendees wishing to undergo testing: Health & Safety | ATC 2023
Children’s Program: This year, ATC 2023 will offer special childcare services for attendees. View the ATC website for specific details: Children's Program | ATC 2023
2022 Virtual Platform Access: ATC 2022 Congress registrants can still access recorded sessions from the 2022 Congress virtual platform up until June 2, 2023 to obtain education credits. 2022 Virtual Platform | ATC 2023
For a full breakdown of what is included in ATC Registration for In-person and Virtual Only attendees, visit ATC Registration.
About the American Transplant Congress
The American Transplant Congress is the annual meeting of the American Society of Transplant Surgeons (ASTS) and the American Society of Transplantation (AST), being held June 3-7, 2023 at the San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, CA. The program encourages the exchange of new scientific and clinical information and supports an interchange of opinions regarding care and management issues, as well as socioeconomic, ethical and regulatory issues relevant to organ and tissue transplantation. To learn more, visit www.atcmeeting.org or connect with ATC on Twitter, @ATCMeeting, Facebook, and Instagram and LinkedIn. #ATC2023SanDiego
About the American Society of Transplant Surgeons
The American Society of Transplant Surgeons (ASTS) represents approximately 2,000 professionals dedicated to excellence in transplantation surgery. Our mission is to advance the art and science of transplant surgery through leadership, advocacy, education, and training. To learn more, visit ASTS.org.
About the American Society of Transplantation
The American Society of Transplantation (AST) represents more than 4,000 transplantation professionals
dedicated to advancing the field and improving patient care by promoting research, education, advocacy, and organ donation. The AST’s diverse membership includes physicians, surgeons, scientists, nurses, allied health professionals, and administrators. For more information about the AST, please visit myAST.org.
