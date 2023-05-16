GemZee LLC, Founder Tarah Bible, Introduces New Mobile Solution for Achieving a Brighter Smile
New Mobile Teeth Whitening Solution Now Available from GemZee LLC: Results Anywhere, Anytime.
Your mouth is the entryway to your whole body; take care of it!"”FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GemZee LLC is bringing teeth whitening services straight to the comfort of their client's doors. The founder, Tarah Bible, is a state-licensed dental assistant with extended functions who knows firsthand the struggle of self-care. Bible believes everyone should be able to enjoy a white smile, and GemZee is on a mission to provide accessible teeth whitening services.
GemZee's teeth whitening options produce results comparable to dental office treatments. However, the convenience of having it done in the client's surroundings and at an affordable cost sets GemZee apart. "Dental offices typically charge between $500 and $900 per session for teeth whitening," Bible said. GemZee's mobile service allows them to bring their expertise to any location, making it even easier for clients to fit teeth whitening into their busy schedules.
Bible understands tooth discoloration's biggest culprits, such as tea, coffee, wine, and dark sodas. Since 1987, Bible has been making people smile, and her business focuses on client care. "Caring for one's mouth is essential for overall health and well-being," she stated. Her passion for client care and making people smile reflects in the company's slogan, "Making people smile since 1987."
GemZee LLC's service is convenient but also safe and secure. Bible's expertise reassures clients, and her state license with extended function allows her to whiten teeth using a gel product and lamp system in the comfort of the client's surroundings.
To contact GemZee to get more information, visit www.gem-zee.com. After reading this, those who have hesitated to go to a dental office due to time restraints can feel reassured that teeth whitening and tooth gems are both obtainable and affordable.
To contact Tarah Bible, her email address is tarah@gm-zee.com, and her phone number is 817-420-4490.
