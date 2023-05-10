HealthTalk A.I. and Alabama Primary Health Care Association Partner to Help Expand Access to Care and Drive Quality

This alliance gives Alabama health centers preferred access to HealthTalk A.I.'s complete patient engagement platform — helping them scale outreach, schedule more encounters, and reduce administrative workload.

RESTON, Va., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HealthTalk A.I., a leading patient engagement company, today announced its Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) Partnership with the Alabama Primary Health Care Association (APHCA) to help improve access to care for more than 320,000 patients located in some of Alabama's most underserved communities.

APHCA is a Primary Care Association (PCA) that provides advocacy, training, and support for community health centers (CHCs) located throughout Alabama. This GPO partnership will provide preferred access to the HealthTalk A.I. platform, helping APHCA member health centers improve access to care and reduce health disparities for underserved Alabamians.

HealthTalk A.I. was formed to change the way patients and providers connect. Their patient engagement platform helps healthcare organizations drive quality by expanding access points, scaling outreach, and scheduling encounters with the appropriate resource. The ability to aggregate the data and deliver actionable information makes it an excellent fit for PCAs or Health Center Controlled Networks (HCCNs) looking to implement a state-level program and gain insights into individual and overall member performance.

Health centers throughout the United States leverage the HealthTalk A.I. platform to scale outreach, expand access, support chronic disease management, reduce no-show rates, and improve the patient experience for the unique communities they serve.

"We're thrilled to have been selected by APHCA and are excited to get to work," said Jerrod Ullah, CEO and founder of HealthTalk A.I. "Alabama CHCs play an important role in delivering equitable care to underserved communities and this partnership will allow us to push forward with our mission to expand access to care for all patients."

About Alabama Primary Health Care Association: The Alabama Primary Health Care Association is the trade association representing the network of community health centers in Alabama. Health centers are the cornerstone of primary health care in Alabama and represent the largest group of primary care providers serving over 320,000 patients annually across 196 delivery sites. To learn more, visit http://www.alphca.com.

About HealthTalk A.I.: HealthTalk A.I. helps healthcare providers improve access to care and intervene like never before possible. Their fully-automated, omni-channel platform delivers user-friendly communication with messages and rules configured by each healthcare organization. This gives providers the ability to engage their entire population and close the loop with customer recovery actions and clinical encounters. To learn more, visit HealthTalkAI.com. Watch this video to see how HealthTalk A.I. helps health centers. Follow HealthTalk A.I. on Linkedin.

Media Contact

Jeremy Mitchell, HealthTalk A.I., 1 404-819-4589, jeremy@healthtalkai.com

SOURCE HealthTalk A.I.