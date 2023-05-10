Patriot Software Now Offers CPE Credits for Accountants

Patriot Software is registered with NASBA as a sponsor of CPE on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. Accountants can earn free CPE credits for attending qualifying Patriot webinars.

CANTON, Ohio, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patriot Software, an accounting and payroll software company, is now an approved provider of continuing professional education (CPE) credits for accountants. Accountants can earn CPE credits for live attendance of Patriot Software webinars, which are free to attend.

Patriot Software is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of CPE on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. CPAs licensed by NASBA looking for opportunities to maintain their professional competence can participate in a free Patriot Software webinar and receive one CPE credit per 50-minute session.

Since 2020, Patriot has delivered webinars covering a range of topics from software training, new feature recaps, and year-end checklists, to hosting guest presenters on various payroll and accounting industry topics. Due to strong registration numbers and positive feedback, Patriot's next step was to provide further value through CPE sponsorship.

"We are excited to be able to offer CPE credits from our webinars to accountants, both existing Patriot Partners and others who may be familiar with Patriot, but not currently using our software," shared Annie Hambach, Patriot's Director of Training.

Accounting professionals can learn more about upcoming webinars and view past recordings on Patriot's webinar page for accountants. Patriot Software will also post about upcoming CPE credit opportunities on its social media profiles. Patriot's first free CPE webinar focuses on financial statement analysis and takes place on May 17, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. (ET). Interested participants can register here.

By partnering with Patriot Software, accounting and bookkeeping professionals can offer affordable accounting software and run payroll for their clients. Patriot's Partner Program is top-rated by accountants and offers benefits such as discounted pricing, consolidated billing, an umbrella login, and more.

About Patriot Software

Patriot Software provides affordable, easy-to-use online accounting software and payroll for American businesses with up to 500 employees. Patriot Software has helped tens of thousands of American business owners and their accountants streamline accounting and payroll to achieve greater efficiency and profitability.

