Quantum Metal Malaysia celebrates its 10th anniversary as a significant gold bullion distribution industry player, providing innovative solutions for economic recovery and growth.

Quantum Metal Malaysia, one of the country's largest gold bullion distributors, is celebrating its 10th anniversary as a leading player in the industry. Since its establishment in 2012, the company has continuously strived for excellence and innovation, providing premium gold products to Malaysian markets, including government bodies, banks, financial institutions, merchants, and individual gold bullion dealers.

Under the leadership of Dato Lim Khong Soon, the company's Founder and CEO, Quantum Metal Malaysia, has grown to become a significant player in the industry. The company has partnered with reputable and renowned banks and international bullion suppliers, such as Perth Mint, to provide innovative economic recovery and growth solutions.

Recently, the company has been awarded the Digital and Technology Business Excellence Award at the Sin Chew Business Excellence Awards 2020. This prestigious award recognizes Quantum Metal Malaysia's exceptional digital and technological innovation achievements in driving positive change in the business world.

"We are proud to have achieved such a significant milestone in our journey," said Dato Lim Khong Soon in his speech at the award ceremony. "Our success over the past decade is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction. We would like to thank all our customers, partners, and stakeholders for their continued support and trust in us,” he added.

Quantum Metal Malaysia's innovative retail-centric product offerings, which were launched in 2019, have also contributed to its success. The company has demonstrated that it is a leader in the wholesale market and the retail sector, where it offers a wide range of premium gold products to individual buyers.

The Sin Chew Business Excellence Awards, where Quantum Metal Review Malaysia was awarded the Digital and Technology Business Excellence Award, recognizes and celebrates businesses contributing to Malaysia's economic growth and development. The award categories cover a range of areas, including innovation, transformation, sustainability, and leadership.

As Quantum Metal Malaysia celebrates its 10th anniversary, the company looks forward to continuing its journey as a leading player in the gold bullion distribution industry and a technology innovator. The company's commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction remains steadfast as it navigates an ever-changing business landscape.

"We are excited to see what the future holds for Quantum Metal Malaysia," said Dato Lim Khong Soon. "We will continue to invest in technology and innovation to drive positive change in the industry and provide exceptional value to our customers."

