19th Annual Equities Trading Conference Opens the Market

TORONTO, May 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Luc Fortin, President and Chief Executive Officer, Montreal Exchange and Global Head of Trading, TMX Group, joined representatives from BMO, National Bank of Canada, Tethys Technology, Alithya, Broadridge, CSTA Canada, and Independent Trading Group to celebrate the 19th Annual TMX Equities Trading Conference and open the market.

The 19th annual TMX Equities Trading Conference is a full day event providing an ideal opportunity for the Canadian investment community to discuss current issues and trends.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/10/c1806.html