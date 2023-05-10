Sparrow Websites is now Launch Kits Launch Kits Website Designs

Sparrow Websites started in 2016 but is now changing its name to Launch Kits to reflect its primary service of building websites in 5 days for small businesses.

Our greatest skill and most valued ability is to launch entrepreneurs online in five days with a Launch Kit - a website, google business profile setup, and ongoing hosting, training and support.” — Justin Rule, Founder and CEO of Launch Kits

COLUMBIA, PA, USA, May 10, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Sparrow Websites has a new name: Launch Kits . Since 2016, Sparrow Websites has been serving small businesses and entrepreneurs by helping them design mobile-friendly websites that are affordable and trustworthy with their team based in the historic rivertown of Columbia, PA. However, in 2020 they introduced a flagship approach to building websites called Launch Kits. Now known by over 700 clients as Launch Kits, the name change seemed appropriate.“Our greatest skill and most valued ability is to launch entrepreneurs and small businesses online in five days with a Launch Kit - which includes a website, google business profile setup, and ongoing hosting, training and support - so it seems best to embrace the name,” said Justin Rule, Founder and CEO of Launch Kits.Sparrow Websites initially started building custom websites and doing digital marketing for small businesses and found a niche with entrepreneurs and startup companies. Bringing a more affordable website solution to market seemed both urgent and essential to help small businesses which led to Launch Kits becoming a live-in-five-day solution.Launch Kits became the most common product being ordered since it included a website, a google profile setup, and all the professional writing and design by a USA based team. Even though there were a few hundred Sparrow Website clients, in order to grow more in the niche of small businesses, Launch Kits made more sense to take the lead as the main name.--more--Launch Kits includes 10-12 pages of professionally written, designed, and developed site content based off an interview with the business owner. The Launch Kits website team of 9 is based in Columbia, PA but serves clients in 6 countries with over 700 active websites live and supported online.For more information about the team and their available services, visit their website at LaunchKits.com or contact their team at hello@launchkits.com--30--

