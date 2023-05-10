PM launches NDS progress review.

Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare today launched the Progress review of the Solomon Islands National Development Strategy 2016 to 2035.

Launching the review, the Prime Minister urge Government Ministries and all partners to be involved in the review process.

“I urge all government ministries and agencies to own this review process and to work hand in hand with MNPDC to carry out the review. Of course the support of our development partners, NGO’s, private sector and all other stakeholders is critical and important,” emphasized Prime Minister Sogavare.

PM Sogavare, Government Ministers and Backbenchers.

The focus of the review, the Prime Minister explains, is on creating positive change and improving the livelihoods of the people of Solomon Islands, hence the national vision, “Improving the Social and Economic Livelihoods of all Solomon Islanders”.

The NDS’ key objectives;

Sustained and Inclusive Economic Growth;

Poverty Alleviated across the whole of Solomon Islands, basic needs addressed and food security improved; benefits of development more equitably distributed;

All Solomon Islanders have access to quality health and education;

Resilient and Environmentally sustainable development with effective disaster risk management, response and recovery;

Unified Nation with stable and effective governance and public order

The Prime Minister stated, the key objectives set the tone for a long-term development strategy, guiding government policies and activities, budget preparation processes, through medium term development plans.

“The NDS review will provide a high-level progress update to the Solomon Island Government and other stakeholders and seek to provide information on the extent of progress against priorities, taking into account the significant challenges and constraints to progress that we have faced in recent times. The review will also aim to provide a set of recommendations to strengthen and facilitate improved and efficient implementation of the NDS as well as give basis for the development of a smooth transition strategy.”

PM Hon. M. Sogavare and MNPDC Minister Hon. Rex Ramofafia.

Reemphasizing collaboration on the review, the Prime Minister said, even provinces and provincial governments will be consulted as part of the review process….. “Remote rural areas such the Malaita Outer Islands and the Shortland Islands will be covered during the consultation process.”

He reiterated, the review takes place at a critical time when Solomon Islanders are recovering from the impacts of COVID-19, faced with the continuous climate change crises, working tirelessly towards rebuilding our economy and prepare ourselves for graduation out of the LDC category.

The Prime Minister also heartily acknowledge the contributions of all development partners and stakeholders to the national government’s initiatives to advance and progress social and economic development that would improve the livelihoods of all Solomon Islanders.

-PM Press Sec