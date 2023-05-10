Through Trade, U.S. Companies Can Help Export Climate Solutions Globally

Megan Hyndman and Victoria Yue are climate trade policy specialists with ITA’s Industry & Analysis business unit.

This post contains external links. Please review our external linking policy.

A few weeks ago, we witnessed communities across the world come together to celebrate Earth Day. Tending to Mother Earth has never been more important, especially as climate change and extreme weather are challenging the way global businesses and governments prepare for and respond to disasters. Helping communities become more resilient has never been more important; thus climate adaptation has emerged as an opportunity for governments to collaborate with the private sector to think creatively about ways to ensure a more sustainable future.

International trade and commerce are intrinsically linked with climate change. The Biden-Harris Administration made climate change a top priority and recent legislation, such as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act and the Inflation Reduction Act, commits funding for programs that strengthen the resilience of U.S. critical infrastructure, water services, public health, and food security systems. The Commerce Department is a leader in efforts to ensure that we are aligning resources with climate priorities, including supporting U.S. trade and investment in technologies that help mitigate and adapt to climate change.

To that end, this week, the Department of Commerce and the U.S. Trade and Development Agency published a Climate Adaptation Request for Information inviting comments (through June 30) on opportunities and challenges facing exporters of climate adaptation and resilience-related technologies and services in key sectors, including: energy resilience, environmental technologies, resilient transportation systems, digital solutions, and infrastructure and engineering services. We welcome U.S. companies and other stakeholders to provide feedback to ensure that ITA’s trade policy and trade promotion activities are aligned with promoting U.S. industry competitiveness in climate adaption and resilience-related solutions.

At ITA, we continue to help connect climate solutions businesses with global markets and are committed to promoting the deployment of technologies that will reduce global greenhouse gas emissions. In the lead up to the UN Climate Change Conference, or COP28, in December 2023, we are partnering with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to support a U.S. GreenTech business delegation to the United Arab Emirates (COP28’s host country) on May 29 to June 1. U.S. businesses that participate in this mission have the opportunity explore learn more about opportunities to deploy climate solutions in the region. Follow ITA on Twitter to learn more about this mission as it unfolds.

If you are a U.S company advancing climate solutions or are a forward-thinking business leader looking to expand your business into international markets, reach out to ITA. Let’s create a better, more sustainable future for the next generation together!