Skills4Life Jumped into 2023, Already Hosting Events for Combat-Wounded Veterans
EINPresswire.com/ -- Skills4Life is one of the core programs provided by Military Warriors Support Foundation. The goal is to deliver activities for combat-wounded heroes and Gold Star families. Their participation provides a chance to connect with other heroes and become involved in peer mentorship, the backbone of Skills4Life. The events held range from golf outings, hunting trips, fishing trips, sporting events and family-oriented activities. Recently Skills4Life held two different hunting events.
The Busbee family generously hosted a hunt at their La Tromba Ranch in January. A group of combat-wounded veterans had a great time on this hunt. Every hunter knows that any hunt is a good hunt, no matter the outcome, and this group of Heroes and guides made this hunt especially fun. From the moment everyone arrived at La Tromba Ranch to the moment everyone left, all the Heroes and guides fellowshipped, hunted, and enjoyed the time away. Having the Busbees hunt with each Hero was an honor; every hunter was with a different guide. This allowed everyone to get to know each other and made for better conversation in the evening at deer camp. As a bonus, some amazing deer were harvested because of good advice around the dinner table.
About Military Support Foundation:
Military Warriors Support Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charity founded by Retired LTG Leroy Sisco, celebrating 16 years of their mission of providing crucial transitional support for our nation’s combat-wounded heroes, Gold Star spouses, and their families. Their programs focus on housing and homeownership, recreational activities, transportation assistance, and leadership development. Through select programs, they are well on their way to awarding 1,000 mortgage-free homes in all 50 states and over 150 payment-free vehicles. In addition to the home or vehicle, the families receive family and financial mentoring. Over $26.9 million in hero personal debt has been paid off through the mentorship program. For more information, visit MilitaryWarriors.org.
