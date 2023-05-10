Kim Gravel’s New Book “Collecting Confidence” Debuts as Instant National Bestseller
"Collecting Confidence: Start Where You Are to Become the Person You Were Meant to Be" by Kim Gravel (HarperCollins)
New book offers wisdom and relatable stories to help women discover their purpose.NASHVILLE, TN, USA, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dynamic TV personality and fashion & beauty brand icon Kim Gravel is now a bestselling author, as "Collecting Confidence: Start Where You Are to Become the Person You Were Meant to Be" (HarperCollins) debuts this week at #8 at Publishers Weekly and #9 on the Wall Street Journal bestseller lists.
Collecting Confidence showcases the confidence Gravel has gathered from her own life journey. The book invites readers to examine their lives with a fresh new lens and encourages them to start where they are and become the person they were meant to be. In Collecting Confidence, Gravel reminds you that you are not your current circumstance. You are not your current habits. Where you are right now is, in fact, simply your starting place to become who you’re meant to be.
In her authentic, effervescent style, Gravel shares how to:
• Stop doubting and start believing in yourself.
• Find real confidence that doesn’t waiver in the face of circumstances.
• Get over making excuses and value yourself more than ever.
• If you’ve never been down, how are you gonna get up? If you ain’t dead, you ain’t done.
• Remember you are fearfully and wonderfully made. God sees that. You got this thing called life!
“If you’ve lost your way and forgotten who you are, this book will equip you to glean empowerment from life’s lowest moments,” Gravel says. “You’ll start to change your perspective to realize mistakes can be stepping stones.”
Collecting Confidence features endorsements by Candace Cameron Bure, Lance Bass, Idina Menzel, Deion Sanders and more.
The book is available now everywhere books are sold.
About The Author: Kim Gravel is the host of a bevy of #1 shows on QVC and is a wildly successful entrepreneur, television personality, motivational speaker, host of The Kim Gravel Show podcast, and leader in the fashion and beauty industry. In 1991, Gravel was one of the youngest contestants to become Miss Georgia, later starred in Lifetime Network's hit series Kim of Queens, and became the most frequent guest in the history of The Steve Harvey Show (42 episodes). In 2016, Kim launched her apparel line Belle by Kim Gravel followed by the Belle Beauty cosmetics line a year later - now the two top-selling brands on QVC.
