Ki Learning Systems Launches Stress Shifter Skills Course for Nurses during National Nurses Week
A 2023 Study of RN's reveals how stressed out and burned out Nurses are today. Ki Learning Systems launches the "Stress Shifter Skills Course for Nurses"LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of National Nurses Week/Month, Ki Learning Systems has launched a new course specifically designed for nurses called "Stress Shifter Skills Course for Nurses to Be Calm, Centered, and Creative." The course aims to help nurses reduce stress, improve focus, and enhance their overall well-being, offering 14 CE contact hours for nurses to gain valuable knowledge and skills while fulfilling their annual continuing education requirements.
Recent data from the 2023 RN Survey (https://www.amnhealthcare.com/siteassets/amn-insights/surveys/amn-rnsurvey-2023-final.pdf) shows that the nursing profession is facing high levels of stress, resulting in a stressed out,
burned-out nursing population. The survey concludes that reduction of stress on nurses is necessary and must be the goal.
To address this issue, the "Stress Shifter Skills Course for Nurses" integrates the latest neuroscience-based techniques and tools to help nurses build resilience and reduce stress. The course covers topics such as neuroplasticity, mindfulness, self-care, emotional regulation, and effective communication skills.
The "Stress Shifter Skills Course for Nurses" is delivered online, making it easy and convenient to learn in its short video segments. Nurses from the Adventist Health Hospital in Simi Valley, CA. who have completed the course have reported significant improvements in their stress management skills and overall well-being. "This course has been a game-changer for me," said Sarah, a registered nurse. "I have learned so much about how to manage my stress
and take care of myself, which has not only improved my work but also my personal life."
"For the past 37 years, Ki Learning Systems has focused on supporting personal and professional development; helping individuals build resilience and reduce stress," said Allen Imbarrato, founder of Ki Learning Systems. "The Stress Shifter Skills Course allows nurses to get to the root cause of their stress, build stress resilience and return to a
Calm, Centered, and Creative emotional state and mindset.”
Dr. John M. Kennedy, author of “The 15 minute Heart Cure, the Natural way to Release Stress” said this about the Stress Shifter Skills Course: “As a cardiologist, I highly recommend the "Stress Shifter Course" which includes essential skills designed to help "shift stress" and to help us ultimately live happier, healthier, more productive lives.”
The Stress Shifter Skills Course is approved by the California Board of Registered Nursing (BRN) #17389. Nurses can complete the course at their own pace and receive 14 CE contact hours upon completion.
For more information on the Stress Shifter Skills Course for Nurses, visit bit.ly.com/ssnursesceu.
For inquiries, contact Allen Imbarrato at info@stressshifter.com or 800-Win at LIfe (946-2854).
About Ki Learning Systems:
Since
1986, Ki Learning Systems has evolved to offer groundbreaking resources for career and life development. The company's latest release is the "Stress Shifter Skills Course for Nurses," building resilience and minimizing
stress triggers. The course is an invaluable resource for nurses, offering neuroscience-based techniques such as emotional regulation, mindfulness, self-care, and effective communication skills. The course is especially designed for nurses to deal with the added stress of Covid and the nursing shortage.
Allen Imbarrato
Stress Shifter
+1 800-946-2854
