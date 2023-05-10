Hypesnagger Announces Exciting Employment Opportunity for Salespeople Wanting a Fresh Start
Aspiring Media Brokers Can Join a Dynamic Team and Maximize Their Earnings Potential
This commission-only position offers a range of $500-2000 per sale, with potential annual earnings typically reaching the six figures.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hypesnagger, a premier provider of innovative marketing and public relations solutions, is excited to announce an employment opportunity for a results-driven Media Broker. Situated in the heart of Denver, the company offers the potential for unlimited commission-based earnings, making it an ideal platform for high achievers with a flair for sales. Hypesnagger offers comprehensive Training and Free Certification to Aspiring Media Brokers, Setting the Stage for Success in the Media Sales Industry.
— Hypesnagger
As a Media Broker, a person will have the exciting opportunity to sell an expansive collection of features, including press releases from top-tier media outlets such as Benzinga and MarketWatch and full features in well-known publications like Forbes, GQ, Billboard, Vogue, and more.
Key responsibilities will include identifying and contacting new clients, creating and implementing personalized sales plans, developing significant client relationships, exceeding sales targets, and delivering excellent customer service.
The ideal candidate will have excellent interpersonal and communication skills, a proven sales record, a strong goal orientation, a basic knowledge of AI, and the capacity to learn quickly. The ability to work independently and manage time effectively is also a necessity.
This commission-only position offers a range of $500-2000 per sale, with potential annual earnings typically reaching the six figures.
Hypesnagger is dedicated to the success of its employees and offers all necessary software, hardware, and comprehensive training to ensure complete understanding and proficiency with its product portfolio.
Relocation assistance is available for the right candidate, and telecommuting options ensure a flexible and accommodating work environment.
Hypesnagger prides itself on maintaining an inclusive and respectful work environment. We are committed to diversity and equal opportunity, and we warmly welcome applications from individuals with disabilities and those with criminal backgrounds who are looking to make a fresh start. As part of our commitment to inclusivity, we do not conduct drug tests and enforce a strict policy against disrespect in the workplace. Our team is built on a foundation of mutual respect, dignity, and understanding, and we believe in providing everyone with an opportunity to excel in their career.
Interested candidates are encouraged to contact CEO Sven Patzer at (720) 346-3836 to discuss the position further and explore their qualifications. Onboarding can begin as soon as a candidate is approved.
About Hypesnagger:
Hypesnagger stands at the forefront of cutting-edge marketing and public relations solutions, uniquely specializing in luxury and hype culture. A dedicated Media Brokers team propels our mission committed to driving our clients' success through innovative products and strategies. What distinguishes Hypesnagger from other PR entities is our in-depth comprehension of the complexities of the luxury and hype sectors. Our team comprises seasoned professionals who have spent years within this distinctive sphere, harnessing their expertise to design campaigns that speak to our target demographic. This specialized insight positions Hypesnagger as the preferred PR agency for businesses targeting upscale clientele.
Committed to delivering unparalleled PR services and enlightening our audience about the nuances of hype culture, Hypesnagger regularly updates its blog with enlightening articles, comprehensive interviews, and stimulating discourse exploring the multifaceted world of luxury and hype. We delve into everything from high-fashion partnerships and exclusive sneaker launches to celebrity endorsements and trending streetwear.
Hypesnagger
+1 720-346-3836
ceo@sveny.co
Hypesnagger
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other