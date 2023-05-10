Bean Sprouts and Soy Bean Sprouts Recall Expanded

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that the Mung Bean Sprouts recall announced on May 8th has been expanded. Chang Farm is expanding their recall to include all Mung Bean Sprouts and Soy Bean Sprouts because of the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes (L. Monocytogenes). The affected product is packaged in:

- Beans Sprouts 10lb bag and bag in box - Nature's Wonder Premium Beans Sprouts 12oz bag (UPC: 815098001330) - Nature's Wonder Premium Soybean Sprouts 12oz bag (UPC: 815098001347)

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The product has been distributed to retail stores and wholesalers throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island, and New Jersey.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Consumers should contact their healthcare provider with any illness concerns. Consumers with questions about the warning may contact Chang Farm at 413-522-0234 or 413-222-5519.