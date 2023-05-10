Post Session Report :: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

SB 350, PN 718 (Phillips-Hill) – Establishes the Permit Administration and Economic Development Act, requiring state agencies to submit reports to the General Assembly detailing permitting decisions and delays. The bill also requires state agencies to establish permit tracking systems and to contract with a third-party professional to review permit decision delays. Additionally establishes the Office of Transformation and Opportunity and the Economic Development Strategy Group.

Senator Muth offered amendment A00508 which provides that permit decision delays do not occur until 90 days following submission of the application, instead of 30 days.

It also county conservation districts to the definition of “third party professional” when the permit review is through DEP, DCNR or PennDOT. Senator Pittman moved to table the amendment. The motion passed by a vote 28-20.

Senator Muth also offered amendment A00507 which requires a grossly deficient application to be returned to the applicant as null and void and exempts them from the time limits in the bill. A grossly deficient application is one that fails to provide sufficient detail to allow for a technical review or shows an insufficient understanding of how to comply with state law.

This also subjects third party professionals to the Public Official and Employee Ethics Act and prohibits them from being an immediate family member of the permit applicant. Senator Pittman moved to table the amendment. The motion passed by a vote 28-20.

Senator Muth also offered amendment A00518 which provides that permit decision delays will not occur until 60 days following submission of the application, instead of 30 days. It also extends the time limits for notification of an incomplete and technically deficient applications to 20 and 40 days.

This will require all state agencies to hold at least one public hearing prior to its determination.

Finally, this will require state agencies to prepare a cumulative impact assessment on any permit which may have a significant effect on the environment prior to its approval. The assessment will provide its environmental impact and the effects on disadvantaged communities. No permit can be approved if the assessment finds that it may cause or contribute to a disproportionate or inequitable pollution burden on a disadvantaged community.

No permit can be approved unless the assessment finds that consistent with social, economic and other essential considerations, to the maximum extent practicable, adverse environmental effects revealed in the environmental impact statement process will be minimized or avoided.

Disadvantaged communities include those that bear burdens of negative public health effects, environmental pollution, impacts of climate change, and possess certain socioeconomic criteria, or comprise high-concentrations of low- and moderate-income households, as identified by the state agency by rules or regulation.

Senator Pittman moved to table the amendment. The motion passed by a vote 28-20. The bill was approved by a vote of 29-19.

The Senate confirmed the following executive nominations by a vote of 48-0:

Russell C. Redding, Secretary of Agriculture (reappointment)

Michael B. Carroll, Appalachian States Low-Level Radioactive Waste Commission (new appointment)

Frederick C. Siger, Appalachian States Low-Level Radioactive Waste Commission (new appointment)