Public feedback wanted for Quesnel Forest Landscape Plan

CANADA, May 10 - Public feedback is requested to help inform the next stage of the Quesnel Forest Landscape Plan (FLP), co-developed with First Nations, with input from communities, subject matter experts and forest licensees.

British Columbians are encouraged to submit their feedback on the Summary of Current Forest Management Report, through an online questionnaire. The questionnaire will be open for public comment until Aug. 8, 2023, when the feedback will be considered in the development of a final report.

Information sessions are arranged for the FLP committee to provide information, followed by a question-and-answer period where the public can provide comments.

Sessions are scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on:

Wednesday, May 24

Nazko Valley Community Centre

9560B Nazko Rd.

Nazko

Quesnel and District Senior’s Society

461 Carson Ave.

Quesnel

Wells Community Hall

4269 Sanders Ave.

Wells

The report examines forest and ecosystem health in the Quesnel Timber Supply Area, a 1.28-million-hectare region in British Columbia. It reports on the condition of multiple factors, including forest health and the current states of fish, water, wildlife and wetlands.

Public responses to the report will support the creation of the FLP, which is aimed at strengthening healthy ecosystem management, including biodiversity, silviculture, visual management, water quality and wildlife habitat.

FLPs are a new approach to forest stewardship that:

prioritizes ecological and cultural values,

creates a more resilient forest,

reduces wildfire risk,

supports biodiversity and wildlife habitat, and

contributes to a competitive forestry sector that supports innovative forestry jobs.

FLPs are a part of a comprehensive approach to better care for British Columbia’s forests, including improved old-growth management.

The Quesnel FLP table was initiated in 2020 and is one of four pilot projects in the province. These four pilot projects will assist in the design and function of the eight new FLPs announced by the Province in February 2023, with funding of $25 million.

Learn More:

Read the Current Condition Report and provide feedback: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/QuesnelFLP

Learn more about sustainable forest stewardship and Forest Landscape Plans in B.C.:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/forestry/managing-our-forest-resources/forest-landscape-plans