Minister’s statement on B.C. Economic Development Week

CANADA, May 10 - Brenda Bailey, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation, has issued the following statement in recognition of B.C. Economic Development Week:

"This week is Economic Development Week in British Columbia, a chance for all of us to celebrate and acknowledge the work happening in all regions of our province to build resilient, inclusive, clean and prosperous local economies.

“As a government, we are supporting and partnering with community leaders and economic development professionals to understand and embrace the unique challenges and features that each community brings to the table.

“Through our StrongerBC Economic Plan, we are strengthening relationships and building partnerships to support Indigenous-led economic initiatives and advance reconciliation. We are making record investments in crucial economic infrastructure, child care and housing, and providing support for growing new sectors, such as life sciences, clean technology and agritech.

“Our new Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure Program, and BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund are supporting value-added innovation to good, sustainable jobs with a focus on areas challenged by changes in the forest sector. We are reinforcing the work of B.C.’s regional economic trusts by committing new funds that will ensure their work continues in communities for years to come.

“We have also expanded access to more affordable child care to help parents balance the needs of home and work, and help address the labour shortage businesses are experiencing, while making sure British Columbians have the skills they need to fill the jobs of tomorrow with our Future Ready Action Plan.

“Last week, we announced the new Trade Diversification Strategy, which will help more B.C. businesses export and invest internationally and increase the diversity of exporters and global markets.

“During Economic Development Week, I would like to extend my personal acknowledgment to the many British Columbians around the province for their dedication to the diversity of our economy and in creating a StrongerBC.”

Learn More:

To find out more about the StrongerBC Economic Plan, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/plan/