Livingston Academy Receives Secretary of State’s Anne Dallas Dudley Voter Registration Award

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Livingston Academy received the Secretary of State’s Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award by registering 100% of the eligible students who are 18 or older to vote.

“I commend Livingston Academy for earning our Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Encouraging all eligible Tennessee high school students to get registered and go vote is why our office created the Anne Dallas Dudley Award. I appreciate the Overton County Election Commissions and these students and staff working with us to increase voter registration.”

High schools that register 100% of the eligible students earn the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award and those that register at least 85% of the eligible students earn the Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Level Award.

“Livingston Academy has done a fantastic job,” said Overton County Administrator of Elections Craig Story. “It’s important to get our young people engaged and voting. LA has been a great partner in this registration effort.”

Livingston Academy and 12 other Tennessee high schools in 13 counties earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award. Nine Tennessee high schools in eight counties earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Level Award. All Tennessee public, charter, and private schools and home school associations could participate in the second annual Anne Dallas Dudley Award program.

“It is such an honor for Livingston Academy to receive the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award,” said Livingston Academy Principal Richard Melton. “Social Studies teacher Ms. Jodi McDonald worked tirelessly to create such a wonderful opportunity for LA students to be able to participate in America's government system. With the help of LA students Bailey Allred and Thomas Sevier, Ms. McDonald has created lasting opportunities for LA students and earned such a prestigious award for Livingston Academy. We are truly honored.”

The Secretary of State’s Anne Dallas Dudley Award, launched in 2021, is named after renowned Tennessee suffragist Anne Dallas Dudley. She helped lead the successful effort to get the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution ratified nationwide and in her home state. On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th and final state needed to pass the Amendment giving women the right to vote.

The award is part of the Secretary of State’s civics engagement initiative to increase voter registration in Tennessee and prepare students to be actively engaged citizens. For more information about the Anne Dallas Dudley Award and other Department of State civic engagement efforts, visit sos.tn.gov/civics.