Greenback Public School Receives Secretary of State’s Anne Dallas Dudley Voter Registration Award

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Greenback Public School, for the second year, received the Secretary of State’s Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award by registering 100% of the eligible students who are 18 or older to vote.

“I commend Greenback Public School for the second straight year earning our Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Greenback Public School students and staff and the Loudon County Election Commissions should be proud of registering 100% of eligible students to vote. I applaud their continued commitment to increasing civic engagement in Loudon County.”

High schools that register 100% of the eligible students earn the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award and those that register at least 85% of the eligible students earn the Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Level Award.



“I am proud of Greenback School for receiving this award for the 2nd consecutive year,” said Loudon County Administrator of Elections Susan Harrison. “The schools in Loudon County are very helpful in getting the students registered to vote.”

Greenback Public School and 12 other Tennessee high schools in 13 counties earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award. Nine Tennessee high schools in eight counties earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Level Award. All Tennessee public, charter, and private schools and home school associations could participate in the second annual Anne Dallas Dudley Award program.

“We're honored to receive the Secretary of State’s Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award, said Greenback Public School teacher Casey Hicks. “It is critical for our students to not only leave our school prepared but leave prepared to do their civic duty. Although voting isn't compulsory, it is essential the students understand the importance of participating in our democracy. The future is incessantly knocking on our door, so the students should be prepared to answer.”



The Secretary of State’s Anne Dallas Dudley Award, launched in 2021, is named after renowned Tennessee suffragist Anne Dallas Dudley. She helped lead the successful effort to get the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution ratified nationwide and in her home state. On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th and final state needed to pass the Amendment giving women the right to vote.

The award is part of the Secretary of State’s civics engagement initiative to increase voter registration in Tennessee and prepare students to be actively engaged citizens. For more information about the Anne Dallas Dudley Award and other Department of State civic engagement efforts, visit sos.tn.gov/civics.