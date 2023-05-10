IncredibleBank Launches Investment Program in Partnership with Ameriprise Financial

Wausau, Wis, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wisconsin-based IncredibleBank recently launched a new wealth management program with Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC as its broker-dealer. Following an extensive search, IncredibleBank selected the Ameriprise Financial Institutions Group (AFIG) to provide digitally enabled, personalized financial advice and investment solutions to its customers. With 15 locations throughout Wisconsin and Michigan's Upper Peninsula and a branch being built in Cape Coral, Florida, the bank will operate its wealth management program under the brand IncredibleWealth.



"We were drawn to Ameriprise because of the firm's enhanced technology and focus on providing financial advisors with the tools they need to be successful," said Todd Nagel, President and CEO of IncredibleBank. "Our promise at IncredibleBank has always been to provide an Incredible Customer ExperienceSM by delivering solutions that exceed our customers' expectations. We look forward to leveraging Ameriprise's resources to grow our investment program while further elevating our customer experience."



As a financial advisory practice of Ameriprise, IncredibleWealth creates personalized financial plans to help the bank's customers reach their goals and manage their investments based on their unique needs. Customers have access to the following services from Ameriprise:

Personalized advice and financial plans that are tailored to their individual needs.

that are tailored to their individual needs. Robust investment solutions to help them achieve their financial goals.

to help them achieve their financial goals. Digital capabilities that allow members to connect with their advisors where and how they want – face-to-face, online, video or phone meetings.

In launching the new program, IncredibleWealth, with the help of Ameriprise, recruited financial advisors Brian Coleman, based out of Marquette, Michigan, Dan Augustine, AIF©, based out of Wausau, Wisconsin, and Jeff Isaacson, AIF©, based out of Merrill, Wisconsin. IncredibleWealth plans to hire additional support to help the investment program grow to further help customers reach their financial goals.



About IncredibleBank℠

IncredibleBank, headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, was awarded as one of America's Most Innovative Banks by the Independent Community Bankers of America in 2019. With deposit and lending customers in all 50 states, plus their status as one of the nation's top motorcoach and SBA lenders, they are America's First Online National Community Bank (and who doesn't love the idea of a national community?). They are dedicated to their promise of an Incredible Customer ExperienceSM with every interaction. Learn more about IncredibleBank at www.incrediblebank.com.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel more confident about their financial future for more than 125 years1. With extensive investment advice, asset management, and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

