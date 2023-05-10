Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Syneos Health, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with the Investment Consortium

MILWAUKEE, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Syneos Health SYNH for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with the Investment Consortium.

Click here to learn how to join the action https://www.ademilaw.com/case/syneos-health-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Syneos Health stockholders are expected to receive only $43.00 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $7.1 billion, including outstanding debt. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Syneos Health by imposing a significant penalty if Syneos Health accepts a superior bid. Syneos Health insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Syneos Health's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Syneos Health.

If you own Syneos Health common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/syneos-health-inc.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

