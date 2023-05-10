Submit Release
NorthGrove Announces New Model Home and Two New Collections from Toll Brothers

NorthGrove, a 600-acre master-planned community of single-family homes located in Magnolia, Texas, has announced the upcoming release of a new model home and two new collections of luxury homes by Toll Brothers.

The new Bandera High Plains model home at NorthGrove is part of Toll Brothers - Villa Collection and is scheduled to be unveiled in June 2023, along with other homes from both the Villa Collection and the Select Collection. These collections will have a starting price point in the mid $400s.

The Villa Collection features one- or two-story single-family homes on 50-foot-wide homesites starting in the mid $400s. Toll Brothers - Villa Collection offers floorplans with three to five bedrooms, two to 4.5 baths, and two- and three-car garages at 2,211 square feet and above.

The Select Collection features one- or two-story single-family homes on 60-foot-wide homesites starting in the mid $500s. Toll Brothers - Select Collection offers floorplans with three to six bedrooms, three to 5.5 baths, and three- and four-car garages at 2,717 square feet and above.

"These new home collections at NorthGrove offer a traditional sense of community spirit combined with luxury living," said Jim Jenkins, Vice President of Master Planned Communities for Toll Brothers and developer of NorthGrove. "Homeowners will enjoy access to resort-style amenities, including a fitness center, a community pool, hiking and biking trails, community lakes and outdoor gathering spaces. We're excited to showcase the plans, location, and community amenities."

Toll Brothers homes in the Villa and Select collections at the NorthGrove master-planned community also offer convenient access to SH 249 and the Grand Parkway and close proximity to the ExxonMobil headquarters and the newest Springwood Village campus.

