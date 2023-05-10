John Oakey appointed VP of Tax at CPA Canada

WATERLOO, ON, May 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Baker Tilly Canada is pleased to announce National Tax director John Oakey will be joining CPA Canada as its new VP of Tax. This appointment recognizes Oakey's status as one of the country's leading tax experts, and his Baker Tilly colleagues are proud to see him transition to this prestigious position in the accounting profession.

"As a leader at Baker Tilly and within our profession, John has made significant contributions through his dedication to advancing tax knowledge," explains Scott Dupuis, chair, Baker Tilly Canada board of directors. "We are grateful for his 22 years of service and commitment to growing our National Tax Services. We also appreciate this distinguished appointment recognizes our network's dedication to professional excellence."

A Tax partner with Baker Tilly Nova Scotia since 2008, Oakey became Baker Tilly Canada's National Tax director in 2018. Under his leadership, the National Tax Services grew into an integral part of Baker Tilly Canada, driving key tax advisory initiatives to support practitioners across the network. Oakey also took steps to prioritize tax education, going above and beyond to ensure Baker Tilly practitioners were aware of changing tax legislation.

"This exciting new opportunity is a natural extension of the work I have done at Baker Tilly Canada that will allow me to continue drawing on my passion for tax education, while helping contribute to policy-making and administration of our tax system with the federal government," says Oakey. "Baker Tilly has always supported my efforts to collaborate with CPA Canada, and this appointment takes that collaboration to the next level."

In his new role, Oakey will serve as a spokesperson for CPA Canada, both domestically and internationally, and act in the public interest, providing tax-related information and perspective. He will also lead committees and working groups, consulting with the federal government regarding the development and administration of federal tax policies, while also providing thought leadership and education to CPA members.

"John is an accomplished leader and a trusted advisor, who brings a wealth of experience in both corporate and personal income taxes," explains CPA Canada CEO Pamela Steer. "I have no doubt John will continue to build on the great work of the profession in helping to shape a more equitable and effective tax system in Canada. I am delighted that he is joining our team."

Reflecting on his time at Baker Tilly, Oakey is most proud of his work on the development of the National Tax team. "With the amazing support of our Baker Tilly leadership, I was able to develop and implement a team that became an integral part of the organization," he explains, adding Baker Tilly made it possible for him to achieve his full potential. "Through leadership, opportunity and mentorship, Baker Tilly allowed me to become the person I am today. All I had to do was find my path and take it."

