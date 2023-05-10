Sparks Fly at the Advanced Manufacturing Expo with Rae Ripple to host LIVE demonstration along with Q&A
Rae Ripple renowned metalworker, artist, TV personality, and advocate for women in the metalworking industry will be hosting LIVE demonstrations at AME 2023.
I hope my participation in the expo will help break down stereotypes and showcase the valuable contributions that women can make in the welding industry.”GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Advanced Manufacturing Expo is thrilled to announce Rae Ripple’s participation at this year's event. Rae is a nationally renowned metalworker and advocate for women in the metalworking industry. The expo will take place on June 9-10, 2023, at the DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, MI. Rae will be showcasing her metalworking skills and highlighting the contributions of women in a traditionally male-dominated field.
As an experienced welder, Rae has faced many challenges in her career, including overcoming stereotypes and prejudices about women in the metalworking industry. She is passionate about breaking down these barriers, having fun, and encouraging more women to pursue careers in metalworking and other skilled trades.
At the Advanced Manufacturing Expo, Rae will be conducting live welding demonstrations both days of the show, showcasing her exceptional skills. Visitors to her booth will have the opportunity to learn about the welding process, the different types of welding techniques, and the benefits of pursuing a career in welding.
"I am excited to participate in the Advanced Manufacturing Expo and showcase my welding skills," said Rae Ripple. "As a woman in a traditionally male-dominated field, I am passionate about encouraging more women to pursue careers in welding and other skilled trades. I hope my participation in the expo will help break down stereotypes and showcase the valuable contributions that women can make in the welding industry."
Rae's participation in the expo underscores the importance of diversity and inclusion in the manufacturing industry. By showcasing her exceptional skills and highlighting the contributions of women in welding, Rae hopes to inspire the next generation of welders and break down barriers for women in the skilled trades.
"We are thrilled to have Rae Ripple participate in the manufacturing expo and showcase her welding skills," said Joe Teague, the event organizer. "Her commitment to diversity and inclusion in the welding industry is inspiring, and we are excited to have her share her knowledge and expertise with our attendees."
The Advanced Manufacturing Expo promises to be an exciting event for the manufacturing industry, and we are ecstatic to have Rae Ripple be a part of it.
Visit her booth to learn more about her skills, her advocacy for women in the metalworking industry, and how it can be a rewarding career path for anyone looking to enter the skilled trades.
Location: Grand Rapids, MI
Venue: DeVos Place
Dates: Wednesday & Thursday August 9-10, 2023 from 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM EST.
Joe Teague
Advanced Manufacturing Expo
+1 616-299-7610
info@advancedmanufacturingexpo.com
