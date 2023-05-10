Inspections Performed in Fiscal Years 2018 to 2022

Inspection Conclusion by Fiscal Year

Inspection Conclusion by Fiscal Year 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Inspections Classified NAI 529 440 236 111 295 Inspections Classified VAI 93 111 40 44 73 Inspections Classified OAI 12 12 8 4 11 Number of Inspections1 625 563 287 159 379

NAI = No Action Indicated, meaning no objectionable conditions or practices were found during the inspection (or the significance of the documented objectionable conditions found does not justify further action).

VAI = Voluntary Action Indicated, meaning objectionable conditions were found and documented but the agency is not prepared to take or recommend regulatory action.

OAI = Official Action Indicated, meaning objectionable conditions were found and regulatory action should be recommended.