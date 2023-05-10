Inspections Performed in Fiscal Years 2018 to 2022
Inspection Conclusion by Fiscal Year
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|Inspections Classified NAI
|529
|440
|236
|111
|295
|Inspections Classified VAI
|93
|111
|40
|44
|73
|Inspections Classified OAI
|12
|12
|8
|4
|11
|Number of Inspections1
|625
|563
|287
|159
|379
NAI = No Action Indicated, meaning no objectionable conditions or practices were found during the inspection (or the significance of the documented objectionable conditions found does not justify further action).
VAI = Voluntary Action Indicated, meaning objectionable conditions were found and documented but the agency is not prepared to take or recommend regulatory action.
OAI = Official Action Indicated, meaning objectionable conditions were found and regulatory action should be recommended.
[1]Sum of inspection classifications does not equal total number of inspections performed by fiscal year due to data constraints.