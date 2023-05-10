NEWS

May 5, 2023

St. Mary Parish Woman Arrested for Forgery

Baton Rouge, La. – On May 4, 2023, a St. Mary Parish woman was arrested for forgery charges resulting from an investigation conducted by brand inspectors with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission and an arrest warrant issued by St. Mary Parish.

Forty-one-year-old Shanna L. Bryan of Berwick was arrested on a warrant for three counts of forgery. The LDAF’s Livestock Brand Commission investigation determined that Bryan allegedly illegally forged and modified three Equine Infectious Anemia (EIA) tests, commonly referred to as “Coggins tests,” for the purposes of boarding three horses at a St. Mary Parish boarding facility. As a result of the investigation, the horses were tested and found “negative” for Equine Infectious Anemia.

Bryan turned herself in at the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Department without incident and was booked on the warrant. At this time, a $5,000 bond has been set.

“There is a reason that EIA tests are required by law; forging their results is a serious crime,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, DVM. “Any duplicitous efforts to jeopardize accurate and honest testing could have a detrimental impact on Louisiana’s equine industry, and that’s not a chance we are willing to take.”

The Livestock Brand Commission was assisted in this investigation by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Department.

The Livestock Brand Commission maintains a 24-hour Crimestoppers hotline at (800) 558-9741 for the public to report thefts or other agriculture-related crimes.

Note: All persons accused of any crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

