Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,262 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,533 in the last 365 days.

PSD NEWS RELEASE – Sheriffs negotiating barricade situation – Kaneohe area

HONOLULU – Sheriff Division Special Operations Section and Patrol Deputies are on the scene of a barricade situation in Kaneohe on Anoi Road. They are actively working to negotiate a peaceful surrender with 38-year old pretrial detainee Jonathan Hewett and ask that the public keep a safe distance.

At about 11:30 a.m. today, Hewett appeared in Kauikeaouli Hale (District Court) on a charge of Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle. He was ordered to be detained and transferred to the O‘ahu Community Correctional Center. Sheriffs mistakenly released him from the court cellblock. The mistaken release is being investigated.

# # #

Toni Schwartz
Public Information Officer
Hawai‘i Department of Public Safety &

Hawai‘i  Department of Law Enforcement
Office: 808-587-1358
Cell: 808-683-5507
[email protected]
http://hawaii.gov/psd/
Facebook: www.Facebook.com/HawaiiPSD
Twitter: www.Twitter.com/HawaiiPSD

You just read:

PSD NEWS RELEASE – Sheriffs negotiating barricade situation – Kaneohe area

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more