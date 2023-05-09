PSD NEWS RELEASE – Sheriffs negotiating barricade situation – Kaneohe area
HONOLULU – Sheriff Division Special Operations Section and Patrol Deputies are on the scene of a barricade situation in Kaneohe on Anoi Road. They are actively working to negotiate a peaceful surrender with 38-year old pretrial detainee Jonathan Hewett and ask that the public keep a safe distance.
At about 11:30 a.m. today, Hewett appeared in Kauikeaouli Hale (District Court) on a charge of Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle. He was ordered to be detained and transferred to the O‘ahu Community Correctional Center. Sheriffs mistakenly released him from the court cellblock. The mistaken release is being investigated.
# # #
