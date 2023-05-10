Infrastructure Capital Real Time Consumer Price Index: CPI-R Updated with April CPI Data
Infrastructure Capital Advisors has updated the Real Time Consumer Price Index (CPI-R). Launched in November 2022 as a real time inflation indicator.
If the Fed had been analyzing real time indicators of inflation, they would have started tightening policy in 2020 instead of starting at the beginning of 2022.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Real Time Consumer Price Index (CPI-R) for core April inflation is positive 0.21% month over month versus the positive 0.41% reported by the BLS. As stated when launched in November 2022, we believe this new adjusted CPI analysis is far more relevant than the standard CPI.
CPI-U printed in line with expectations at .4% with used car prices surging by 4.4% for the month with the shelter component finally decelerating from .6% to .4%. CPI-R printed at .2%, which was only .2% below CPI-U as the BLS’s highly lagged shelter estimate finally starts to cool off after housing prices peaked in May of last year.
We continue to believe that we are in a deflation as CPI-U significantly overstates inflation due to the flawed BLS estimate. The annualized CPI-R over the last 8 months has been negative 2%. In addition, energy prices have collapsed over the last 12 months with natural gas prices down 75%, jet fuel down 65% and diesel prices down 40%. There is a 5% bleed through of energy prices to core, with a 3-6 month lag, so energy prices are a key leading indicator of core inflation. The Fed has made yet another policy error by raising rates too fast and too far, resulting in a banking crisis. The Fed is also likely to be late in cutting rates as it continues to rely on its discredited Phillips Curve model to managing inflation and the overall economy.
How Our Adjusted CPI-R analysis can help the Investing Community:
We believe financial firms / advisors and individual investors can use our adjusted CPI-R to better recognize real-time changes in the economy and use that for better investing strategies. It also helps investors recognize the impact of housing and rental costs on CPI and the economy in general and use that to more closely scrutinize Federal Reserve views on the economy and understand the Housing Market better and how it could impact their portfolio.
About Infrastructure Capital Advisors
Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC (ICA) is an SEC-registered investment advisor that manages exchange traded funds (ETFs) and a series of hedge funds. The firm was formed in 2012 and is based in New York City. ICA seeks total-return opportunities driven by catalysts, largely in key infrastructure sectors. These sectors include energy, real estate, transportation, industrials and utilities. It often identifies opportunities in entities that are not taxed at the entity level, such as master limited partnerships ("MLPs") and real estate investment trusts ("REITs"). It also looks for opportunities in credit and related securities, such as preferred stocks.
Jay Hatfield is the portfolio manager for the fund family which includes the Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFA), InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFR), and InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSE Arca: AMZA); he is also portfolio manager for InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSE: ICAP).
Current income is a primary objective in most, but not all, of ICA's investing activities. Consequently, the focus is generally on companies that generate and distribute substantial streams of free cash flow. This approach is based on the belief that tangible assets that produce free cash flow have intrinsic values that are unlikely to deteriorate over time. For more information, please visit infracapfunds.com
Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please click here. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.
A word about ICAP Risk: Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. An investment in the Fund may be subject to risks which include, among others, investing in equities securities, dividend paying securities, utilities, preferred stocks, leverage, short sales, small-, mid- and large-capitalization companies, real estate investment trusts, master limited partnerships, foreign investments and emerging, debt securities, depositary receipts, market events, operational, high portfolio turnover, trading issues, options, active management, fund shares trading, premium/discount risk and liquidity of fund shares, which may make these investments volatile in price. Foreign investments are subject to risks, which include changes in economic and political conditions, foreign currency fluctuations, changes in foreign regulations, and changes in currency exchange rates which may negatively impact the Fund's returns. Small and Medium-capitalization companies, foreign investments, options, leverage, short sales, and high yielding equity and debt securities may be subject to elevated risks. The Fund is a recently organized investment company with no operating history. Please see prospectus for discussion of risks. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility in relation to the overall market.
Diversification does not guarantee a profit or protect against loss.
ICAP fund distributor, Quasar Distributors, LLC.
PFFR: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETF): The value of an ETF may be more volatile than the underlying portfolio of securities it is designed to track. The costs of owning the ETF may exceed the cost of investing directly in the underlying securities. Preferred Stocks: Preferred stocks may decline in price, fail to pay dividends, or be illiquid. Real Estate Investments: The Fund may be negatively affected by factors specific to the real estate market, including interest rates, leverage, property, and management. Industry/Sector Concentration: A Fund that focuses its investments in a particular industry or sector will be more sensitive to conditions that affect that industry or sector than a non-concentrated Fund. Passive Strategy/Index Risk: A passive investment strategy seeking to track the performance of the underlying index may result in the Fund holding securities regardless of market conditions or their current or projected performance. This could cause the Fund’s returns to be lower than if the Fund employed an active strategy. Correlation to Index: The performance of the Fund and its index may vary somewhat due to factors such as Fund flows, transaction costs, and timing differences associated with additions to and deletions from its index. Market Volatility: Securities in the Fund may go up or down in response to the prospects of individual companies and general economic conditions. Price changes may be short or long term. Prospectus: For additional information on risks, please see the Fund’s prospectus.
PFFA: Exchange Traded Funds: The value of an ETF may be more volatile than the underlying portfolio of securities the ETF is designed to track. The costs of owning the ETF may exceed the cost of investing directly in the underlying securities. Preferred Stock: Preferred stocks may decline in price, fail to pay dividends, or be illiquid. Non-Diversified: The Fund is non-diversified and may be more susceptible to factors negatively impacting its holdings to the extent that each security represents a larger portion of the Fund’s assets. Short Sales: The Fund may engage in short sales, and may experience a loss if the price of a borrowed security increases before the date on which the Fund replaces the security. Leverage: When a Fund leverages its portfolio, the value of its shares may be more volatile and all other risks may be compounded. Derivatives: Investments in derivatives such as futures, options, forwards, and swaps may increase volatility or cause a loss greater than the principal investment. No Guarantee: There is no guarantee that the portfolio will meet its objective. Prospectus: For additional information on risks, please see the Fund’s prospectus.
AMZA: Exchange Traded Funds: The value of an ETF may be more volatile than the underlying portfolio of securities the ETF is designed to track. The costs of owning the ETF may exceed the cost of investing directly in the underlying securities. MLP Interest Rates: As yield-based investments, MLPs carry interest rate risk and may underperform in rising interest rate environments. Additionally, when investors have heightened fears about the economy, the risk spread between MLPs and competing investment options can widen, which may have an adverse effect on the stock price of MLPs. Rising interest rates may increase the potential cost of MLPs financing projects or cost of operations, and may affect the demand for MLP investments, either of which may result in lower performance by or distributions from the Fund’s MLP investments. Industry/Sector Concentration: A fund that focuses its investments in a particular industry or sector will be more sensitive to conditions that affect that industry or sector than a non-concentrated fund. Short Sales: The Fund may engage in short sales, and may experience a loss if the price of a borrowed security increases before the date on which the Fund replaces the security. Leverage: When a Fund leverages its portfolio, the value of its shares may be more volatile and all other risks may be compounded. Derivatives: Investments in derivatives such as futures, options, forwards, and swaps may increase volatility or cause a loss greater than the principal investment. MLPs: Investments in Master Limited Partnerships may be adversely impacted by tax law changes, regulation, or factors affecting underlying assets. No Guarantee: There is no guarantee that the portfolio will meet its objective.
You should consider each Fund’s investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before investing. Contact VP Distributors LLC at 1-888-383-4184 or visit www.virtusetfs.com to obtain a prospectus for PFFA, AMZA, PFFR, which contains this and other information about each fund. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.
