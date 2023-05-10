Funded traineeship for young graduates at EU Delegation to Ukraine

The EU Delegation to Ukraine invites young graduates interested in international relations to apply for a traineeship of up to 4.5 months within the Trade and Economic Section of the Delegation. The traineeship will start in October 2023.

The Section monitors trade and eliminates trade barriers between the EU and Ukraine. It is responsible for the implementation of the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area between the EU and Ukraine. The section is also involved in the negotiation and implementation of the balance of payment support to Ukraine (Macro-Financial Assistance).

The trainee will carry out research tasks, attend and report on events, contribute to the drafting of papers, update the EU Delegation’s website (in English and Ukrainian), etc.

Only applicants currently residing in Ukraine and who agree to live in Kyiv for the time of the traineeship will be considered. They should have a Bachelor degree in economics, law or a related field (e.g. finance) and excellent command of English, both orally and in writing, and be a Native Ukrainian speaker.

Each selected trainee will receive a €1,100 monthly grant to cover living expenses.

The deadline for applications is 6 June.

