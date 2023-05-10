Senate Unanimously Confirms Russell Redding as Secretary of Agriculture

Secretary Redding, a 25-year Department of Agriculture veteran who previously served as Agriculture Secretary under Governors Tom Wolf and Ed Rendell, was unanimously confirmed.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, the Pennsylvania Senate unanimously confirmed Russell Redding to serve as Pennsylvania’s 27th Secretary of Agriculture. A Pennsylvania native and career public servant in the agriculture sector, Secretary Redding led the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture as Secretary from 2009 – 2011 under Governor Ed Rendell and from 2015 – 2022 under Governor Tom Wolf, as part of his nearly 25 years of service to the Commonwealth.

Under Secretary Redding’s leadership in the Shapiro Administration, the Department of Agriculture has led a coordinated response to the Hi-Path Avian Influenza outbreak, invested more than $15 million in partnership with local governments to protect farms from residential and commercial development, secured an $8.8 million boost in federal food assistance funding to administer nutrition programs for low-income seniors, and launched a $1.6 million grant program to expand access to emergency food supplies for Pennsylvania families.

At Secretary Redding’s direction, the Department of Agriculture has supported Pennsylvania farmers impacted by the Norfolk Southern train derailment by conducting plant tissue testing in partnership with PennState Extension, and monitoring soil, water, and air testing results in coordination with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and the federal Environmental Protection Agency.

Pennsylvania’s agriculture industry is a major economic driver for the Commonwealth, contributing $132 billion a year to our state economy and supporting 1 in 10 jobs in Pennsylvania. Governor Shapiro and Secretary Redding are committed to empowering farmers and the entire agricultural industry, ensuring they have access to the resources and support they need to be successful.

# # #