Agile Lab’s Witboost Platform Solves Governance Challenges
Agile Lab and Partners to Discuss Revolutionary Journey at Stockholm Data Innovation SummitKISTAMäSSAN, STOCKHOLM, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Agile Lab, the Elite Data Engineering company that provides customizable data transformation solutions, has reimagined governance with their Witboost platform to be showcased at the Data Innovation Summit in Stockholm this week. The complexities and challenges of Data Governance have become one of the main barriers preventing data teams from being agile and driving impact, so companies are introducing a new approach that combines platform engineering and decentralization with Data Governance to achieve unprecedented results.
Witboost is a modular platform that can solve many real-world Elite Data Engineering problems by empowering enterprises to discover, elevate and productize their data and build automated data platforms driven by data governance best practices. It provides a real and high-fidelity view of the entire lifecycle of your data components. Starting from the creation and ending with the consumption, it removes overheads, and IT expenditures, reduces time-to-market, and helps companies become data-driven.
“If you asked a data engineering team what is needed to ensure total governance, they would say computational policies and automation. Agile’s revolutionary Witboost platform does exactly that,” said Paolo Platter, CTO of Agile Lab. “From my perspective, Agile Lab’s approach to governance does something not seen before: it automates Data Governance throughout the entire data component lifecycle and Increases overall quality standards and reduces compliance risks.”
Founded in 2014, Agile Lab specializes in the field of data engineering. It operates through three distinct data solutions: Transition to Elite Data Engineering, Empower Elite Data Engineering and Data Mesh Boost. These solutions optimize data-intensive business processes, offering innovation and products that enhance customer data, making the organizational structure that manages them more efficient.
Agile Lab will showcase the revolutionary journey toward the Data Governance shift at the Data Innovation Summit. The panel will be led by Paolo Platter, Agile’s Co-Founder and CTO, Stefano Patti, Head of Data Architecture & Technology at UniCredit, and Tomas Dersjö, Senior Manager at Scania.
About Agile Lab:
Agile Lab creates value for its customers in data-intensive environments through customizable solutions to establish performance-driven processes, sustainable architectures, and automated platforms driven by data governance best practices. Since 2014, Agile Lab has implemented 100+ successful Elite Data Engineering initiatives and used that experience to create Witboost. Our proprietary Witboost is a technology-agnostic, modular platform that empowers modern enterprises to discover, elevate and productize their data both in traditional environments and on fully compliant Data mesh architectures. For more information, please visit https://www.agilelab.it.
