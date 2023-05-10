The Familie Announces First Off-Field Deal for NFL Rookie Kelee Ringo as He Launches The Ringo Family Foundation
Leading women’s health technology company, Hologic, has partnered with Ringo and family to ensure widespread education about the importance of annual mammogramsCARDIFF, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Familie, a 360* talent agency for the world’s most entrepreneurial sports, music, art and media talent, has hit the ground running with its first deal for newly drafted Philadelphia Eagles Cornerback, Kelee Ringo. The partnership with Hologic, Inc., a global leader in women’s health, coincides with the launch of The Ringo Family Foundation, founded by Ringo and his mother, Tralee Hale, with a mission to eradicate Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) through equitable outreach, education, prevention and treatment advancements.
The Familie has secured the relationship with Hologic, a pioneer in 3D mammography, with additional plans for media interviews, appearances and digital content aimed at educating women about annual breast cancer screening.
Hale was diagnosed with TNBC just days before Ringo began his freshman year at University of Georgia (where he became a two-time national champion). She is now cancer free after completing treatment, and is on a mission to educate and encourage other women to prioritize breast cancer screening.
As part of the campaign with Hologic, which will launch timed to Mother’s Day and National Women’s Health Week (May 14 – 20, 2023), Ringo and Hale will share their powerful story of her cancer diagnosis, treatment and recovery, culminating with the emotional and life-changing moment that Ringo was drafted into the NFL earlier this month.
Ringo said, “As I launch my NFL career, I recognize and appreciate that I have a real opportunity to use my platform to truly make a difference,” said Ringo. “I’m excited to partner with Hologic on this important campaign and thrilled to launch The Ringo Family Foundation to make a real impact on families across the nation.”
The company behind the Genius 3D Mammography exam, Hologic is committed to increasing awareness about the importance of annual mammograms and other routine health screenings.
“Kelee and Tralee’s story is so familiar to all of us, because we have heard from women – time and again – who have prioritized their families and other responsibilities, while putting their own critical health screenings on the backburner,” said Erik Anderson, Hologic’s Division President of Breast and Skeletal Health Solutions. “Hearing how much they mean to one another and how this experience impacted them was incredibly moving and we couldn’t be more grateful that they are sharing their personal story as a way to reach women about the critical importance of annual breast cancer screenings and making their health a priority.”
“The Familie strives to help our clients and families not just with their profession but with all facets of life and business. The opportunity to help launch this foundation is an honor,” said Steve Astephen, Founder, The Familie.
With a legacy as one of the first and best agents for action sports and Olympic athletes since 1998, founder Steve Astephen relaunched the agency as The Familie V2 in 2019 with a fresh approach to sports, music and media representation that is collaborative, non-transactional and connects the dots between clients’ off-field and on-field goals.
About The Ringo Foundation
The Tralee & Kelee Ringo Family Foundation strives to eradicate Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) — the #1 highly aggressive breast cancer that disproportionately affects women of color under 40 years old. This mission is pursued through equitable outreach, education, prevention and treatment advancements.
About The Familie
Founded by Steve Astephen in 1998 and relaunched in 2019, The Familie represents top talent across sports, music, art and media with a unique formula that blends big picture deal-making and a talent-equity business model. The Familie has launched divisions for NFL, NBA, Golf, Tennis, as well as Music, Media and Chefs. The Familie’s client roster includes some of the world’s most talented and recognized athletes and entertainers, including Travis Pastrana, Ryan Sheckler, Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, Jimmie Allen, up-and-coming punk rock artist JXDN, NFL rookie Kelee Ringo, as well basketball’s future stars through The Familie’s NIL clients.
The Familie has offices in San Diego, Los Angeles and Scottsdale, with Nashville coming soon.
