Ten80 STEM Challenge Nationals Race into Miami, sponsored by Mouser Electronics

We are grateful to sponsors and coaches as we all help prepare these young innovators for tomorrow’s jobs.”SARATOGA, NY, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ten80 Education, a company that specializes in creating STEM curriculum, competitions, and custom events to prepare students for the future, hosted its Ten80 STEM Challenge Nationals competition in late April.
Twenty-five of the top student teams from all over the United States came together in Miami Springs, FL to demonstrate their engineering and enterprise skills for coveted trophies and this year’s bragging rights. As they converged in person, an additional 13 teams representing six states participated remotely by collecting lap times on their home courses, landing them in the STEM Challenge Nationals- Remote Division.
Having spent the school year optimizing their 1/10th scale radio-controlled and autonomous cars, these middle and high schoolers showcased their 21st Century skills in head-to-head racing heats as well as presentations to judges and creative racing pit displays. By creating a race car team, students learn the tools and technologies that will prepare them for future careers: problem-solving, collaboration, data analysis, and marketing, all with the help of their coaches and mentors.
At the end of the two-day competition, local powerhouse Swampshifters from Barbara Goleman High (Miami Lakes, FL) took the Grand Champion honors, while Asphalt Motorsports of McClintock Middle School (Charlotte, NC) took the top spot in the middle school division.
Massachusetts’s Ipswich High Funky Monkey Racing grabbed First Place in the high school Racing category, while the Cosmic Roars from R. L. Turner High (Carrloton, TX) took home both the Data-Driven Design and Enterprise trophies, despite strong showings from newcomers WolveRacers from Belen Jesuit Preparatory (Miami, FL) and perennial favorites Ramtech 59 (Miami Coral Park High) and Electric Tide (Everett High School, Everett, MA).
“All of the exciting hands-on, team-based learning for the next generation of STEM innovators was made possible thanks to headlining sponsors Mouser Electronics & Analog Devices, as well as partnering sponsors Bots for All, the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE), and the City of Miami Springs”, said Ten80 Education CEO Terri Stripling. “We are grateful to sponsors and coaches as we all help prepare these young innovators for tomorrow’s jobs.”
About Ten80 Education
The Ten80 STEM Challenges are a signature program of Ten80 Education, whose mission is to foster the STEM and career skills that are critical for tomorrow’s workforce. Through curriculum, competition, and industry-inspired custom events, students work with their hands in teams and discover the power of collaboration and problem-solving. Ten80′s first engineer-educator teams formed in the late 1990s to champion project-based learning through professional development. Today, Ten80 Education is a leader in STEM education, with its flagship program named one of four Exemplary and Ready-to-Scale initiatives by West Ed’s STEMWorks Database. K-12 schools, organizations, and networks partner with Ten80 to initiate a comprehensive STEM system or strengthen existing programs. To learn more, visit www.ten80education.com.
About Mouser
Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.
