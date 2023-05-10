Submit Release
Senate Bill 691 Printer's Number 0715

PENNSYLVANIA, May 10 - An Act amending the act of June 28, 1995 (P.L.89, No.18), known as the Conservation and Natural Resources Act, in renaming Department of Environmental Resources and defining rulemaking authority of Department of Environmental Protection, repealing provisions relating to Department of Environmental Protection and providing for Department of Environmental Services; and making editorial changes.

