Senate Bill 692 Printer's Number 0739
PENNSYLVANIA, May 10 - An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in special vehicles and pedestrians, providing for electric low-speed scooter program.
