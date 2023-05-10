“Minnesota Women” Expands to Northern Minnesota
Once I realized a lot of women in Minnesota felt this way, I wanted to create a safe place for women to come together, make friends, and celebrate our accomplishments.”EXCELSIOR, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “Minnesota Women” aka Kookaburra Meets, is expanding to Duluth this summer. Started on Tiktok in late 2022 after a viral video about how hard it is to make friends in Minnesota, Kookaburra Meets has organized events for women in the Twin Cities simply to make friends. With hundreds of women participating from ages 30-60+, Kookaburra Meets plans diverse events to provide all women, which includes transwomen and non-binary people, an opportunity to participate.
With previous events at Lake Harriet in Minneapolis, Forgotten Star in Fridley, The St. Paul College Club in St. Paul, Unmapped Brewery in Minnetonka, and more, Kookaburra Meets aims to connect women in-person while supporting local businesses post-COVID.
“I moved to Minnesota as a transplant from Connecticut in 2000”, says Erica Schulte King, Owner. “I quickly realized that many women in Minnesota have been friends with each other since Kindergarten,” she says with a laugh. “I’ve had friends, but they were most often my kids’ friends’ parents and as the kids all moved on in life, the friend relationships changed too. Once I realized a lot of women in Minnesota felt this way, I wanted to create a safe place for women to come together, make friends, and celebrate our accomplishments that have nothing to do with work, or what you do for a living, it’s purely personal. It’s time to break down the barriers that prevent women from all walks of life to meet and support one another.”
Kookaburra Meets’ events range in price from free (walks, hikes, etc.) to $55 with all food, drinks, activities, etc. included in the ticket price - all events have a limited number of partial and full scholarships. Donations for scholarships can be made on the website.
Upcoming Kookaburra Events
• 5/18 Happy Hour at Camp Bar with Nosh & Gather Catering – St. Paul
• 5/20 Hike at Murphy-Hanrehan Park – Savage
• 6/1 Stillwater River Boat Cruise – Stillwater
• 7/21 Happy Hour & Apps at Northland Country Club – Duluth
About Kookaburra Meets
Kookaburra Meets LLC was established in 2022 on a whim after a viral Tiktok about how hard it to make friends in Minnesota. After rapid interest and growth, Kookaburra Meets intends to continue expanding to support more “Minnesota Women” and to meet more of our “future friends”. Join us!
Tiktok/Instagram – @eckadoo Facebook – Kookaburra Meets Website – www.kookaburrameets.com
Erica Schulte King
Kookaburra Meets
+1 612-355-0434
eckadoo@icloud.com