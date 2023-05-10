Senate Bill 621 Printer's Number 0738

PENNSYLVANIA, May 10 - An Act designating the portion of Pennsylvania Route 41 (Gap Newport Pike) from the intersection with Bernard Avenue in Chester County, to the intersection with Highland Road in West Fallowfield Township, Chester County, as the Corporal Brandon Hardy Memorial Highway.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.