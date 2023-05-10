Submit Release
Senate Bill 655 Printer's Number 0638

PENNSYLVANIA, May 10 - An Act designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 8555, carrying State Route 1007 over Chest Creek on the border of Allegheny Township and East Carroll Township, Cambria County, as the Sergeant Regis H. Driskel Memorial Bridge.

