Senate Bill 630 Printer's Number 0668

PENNSYLVANIA, May 10 - An Act designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 52767, carrying West High Street (State Route 4031), crossing the Ghost Town Trail, located in Ebensburg Borough, Cambria County, as the Corpsman Charles Doerr, United States Navy, Memorial Bridge.

