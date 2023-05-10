Submit Release
Senate Bill 37 Printer's Number 0737

PENNSYLVANIA, May 10 - An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in general provisions, further providing for definitions; in licensing of drivers, further providing for learners' permits, for examination of applicant for driver's license and for schedule of convictions and points; in rules of the road in general, further providing for prohibiting text-based communications and providing for prohibiting use of interactive mobile device; in miscellaneous provisions relating to serious traffic offenses, further providing for the offense of homicide by vehicle and for the offense of aggravated assault by vehicle; and imposing penalties.

