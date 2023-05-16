Mark Ware Pays Tribute to Alan Jackson on 'Midnight in Montgomery

Veteran ATL Crooner Honors A Hero

releasing this just to say THANK YOU to Alan Jackson for meaning so much to my music career. I've always been a huge fan of his and I wanted to do something to share what his music has meant to me.” — Mark Ware

MONTICELLO, GA, USA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 26, 2023 Mark Ware will release a heartfelt tribute to a country icon. “Midnight in Montgomery” is one of the most loved classics from Alan Jackson’s historic four decade career. The singer recently announced his retirement from the road, due to a debilitating hereditary neurological disorder. Ware offers his faithful cover of the song as a tip of the hat to a hero.

"I'm releasing this cover just to say THANK YOU to Alan Jackson for meaning so much to my music career. I've always been a huge fan of his and I wanted to do something to share what his music has meant to me." - Mark Ware

Mark Ware and his band Shiloh have been entertaining country and rock fans in Atlanta, Georgia’s legendary music scene since the 1990s. A veteran of stage and studio, the road warrior musician has toured the US. Ware has also worked extensively as a session musician. Over the years he has had the opportunity to work with superstar artists like Patty LaBelle, Gladys Knight, Mark Wills, Demun Jones, Rhett Walker and many more.

The award-winning Mark Ware was previously named Entertainer of the Year by the Atlanta Country Music Association. Recently, the International Singer-Songwriters Association singled him out as their February 2023 featured artist.

“Midnight in Montgomery” by Mark Ware is available everywhere on May 26, 2023.

Pre-save your copy today! Follow the links below to connect with @mwaremusic

https://issasongwriters.com/

https://www.facebook.com/AtlantaCountryMusicHallofFameAwards

https://t.e2ma.net/message/nnt0no/riwajzn